Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,023,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 358,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,620 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000.

Shares of PEB opened at $13.57 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

