Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 22,620 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,081 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 22,620 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after buying an additional 15,101,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $328,036,000 after acquiring an additional 555,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

HAL stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

