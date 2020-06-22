Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 9,216 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,207,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,884,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 74.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 925,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 393,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.