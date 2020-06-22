Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,117 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 112,953 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

