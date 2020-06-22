Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $30.74 on Monday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

