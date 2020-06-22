Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Position Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,191 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,746,000 after acquiring an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after buying an additional 700,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $51.85 on Monday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

