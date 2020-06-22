Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 501.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,880 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Echostar worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter worth $26,336,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Echostar by 14,713.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 294,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Echostar by 471.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 263,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 239,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 222,343 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echostar alerts:

SATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.70 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.