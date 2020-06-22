Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 184,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,381,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,919 shares of company stock worth $9,523,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $85.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $88.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.