Deutsche Bank AG Buys 282,909 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 583,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

