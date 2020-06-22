Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Polaris Industries worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Polaris Industries by 76.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.23.

Shares of PII stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

