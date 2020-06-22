Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,389,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,239 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 17.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,337,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,800,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

