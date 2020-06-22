Deutsche Bank AG Sells 41,784 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.48% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,155,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 88.9% during the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 253,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 119,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $962.80 million, a PE ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 0.60. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

