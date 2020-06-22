Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOMO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Domo from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $866.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Domo by 1,902.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 143,623 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 103.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48,934 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

