DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 190,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.51% of DURECT worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DURECT by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DURECT by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in DURECT by 1,743.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $141,659.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $98,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $470.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 82.94% and a negative return on equity of 114.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

