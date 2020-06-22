DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,836 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

