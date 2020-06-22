Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 180,515 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 1,485,065 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

BBVA stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

