Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.33% of Edison International worth $65,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Edison International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Edison International by 55.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 424,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 151,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,363,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,812,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

