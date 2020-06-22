Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) PT Raised to $50.00 at SunTrust Banks

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.74.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.79. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth $69,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,083,000 after buying an additional 605,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

