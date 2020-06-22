Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Elis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELSSF opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. Elis has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

