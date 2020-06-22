EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.68% of EQT worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EQT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 196.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

NYSE EQT opened at $12.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

