Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,445 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $48,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 5,117.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 552,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 541,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $186.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.55. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $616.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on ERIE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,995.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

