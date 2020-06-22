ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.30% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 60,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 2,725.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ESE stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.99.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $180.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

