EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

