Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 7,390 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 4,151.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 2.02. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $135.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

CMTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

