Federated Hermes Inc. Has $112,000 Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $823.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Nevada A. Kent bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

