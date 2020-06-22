FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,946 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $55,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $137.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -99.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FedEx from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

