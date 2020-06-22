Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.49% of Ferro worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ferro by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferro by 1,448.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $946.61 million, a PE ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

FOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

