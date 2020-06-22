Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter worth $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.88. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

