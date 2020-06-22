FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,610 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FibroGen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,593 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,064,000 after acquiring an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

FibroGen stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

