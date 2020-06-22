Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Short Interest Update

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 131,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, CFO Jevan Anderson sold 38,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $48,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,667 shares in the company, valued at $120,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finjan stock. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 593,978 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 5.86% of Finjan worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNJN opened at $1.53 on Monday. Finjan has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finjan will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNJN. B. Riley began coverage on Finjan in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

