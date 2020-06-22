First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.76% of First Bancorp worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 71,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,634,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

FBP stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

