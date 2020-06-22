First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE FR opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

