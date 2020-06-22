First Trust Bank Ltd. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,788 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. Microsoft accounts for 8.3% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $195.15 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

