FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 1,174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.92% of FirstCash worth $61,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE FCFS opened at $65.38 on Monday. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.