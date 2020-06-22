FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1,174.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,259,000 after buying an additional 732,800 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $65.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

