FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of FOXA opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,325 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,606 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

