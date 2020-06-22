Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 255.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 134.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

NYSE GTY opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTY. TheStreet raised shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 99,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,939,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 180,858 shares of company stock worth $3,607,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

