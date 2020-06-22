GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.92 Million

Analysts expect that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will report sales of $107.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $149.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $498.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.48 million to $513.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $529.82 million, with estimates ranging from $528.33 million to $531.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). GP Strategies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.95 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPX shares. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

GP Strategies stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.53.

In other GP Strategies news, EVP Russell L. Becker acquired 5,000 shares of GP Strategies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,953 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

