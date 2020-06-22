Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,132,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,370,000 after purchasing an additional 166,494 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10,790.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,505 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.5% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,261,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,226,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $95.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

