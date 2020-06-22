Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,442 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.