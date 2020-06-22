Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Hanesbrands worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

