HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 966,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,868 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,092,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,877,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $6,976,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,683,000. 32.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. Research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,460.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

