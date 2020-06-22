HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 742,212 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,941,000 after buying an additional 1,352,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 187.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after buying an additional 945,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after buying an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

HFC stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.72. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

