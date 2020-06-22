Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,044 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.19% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 6,697,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,393,000 after buying an additional 94,350 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,341,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,069 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,078,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 652,339 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,060,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 181,959 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $13.27 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $800.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $80.77 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLI. BidaskClub cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

