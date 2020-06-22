Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.75% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,741,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,404,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 886,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 563,630 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 49.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,243,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 410,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 35.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,557,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 405,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -849,000.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

