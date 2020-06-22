Hugh Raven Buys 158 Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Hugh Raven purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($191.04).

Hugh Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kier Group alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Hugh Raven purchased 181 shares of Kier Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150.23 ($191.21).

KIE stock opened at GBX 98.42 ($1.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. Kier Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 154.60 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kier Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.