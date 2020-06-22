Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICHR. DA Davidson downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 771,941 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 210,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $3,942,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.