Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Icon worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Icon by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $161.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.22.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

