Inscription Capital LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.02.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $349.72 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.