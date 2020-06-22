Insider Selling: Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CFO Sells $26,232.64 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $26,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Daryl Raiford sold 822 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $3,189.36.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ribbon Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $632.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

